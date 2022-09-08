Man sentenced to six years in prison

XENIA — A Fairborn convicted of two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and one count of domestic violence will spend six years in prison.

Joe Eldridge, 51, was sentenced by Greene County Common Please Court Judge Michael A. Buckwalter, about a week after a jury found him guilty of the crimes. According to a release from the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, Buckwalter sentenced Eldridge to the maximum sentence to protect the public.

During sentencing, Buckwalter said Eldridge — who has been to prison on seven prior occasions — presented a “clear and imminent danger to the public.” Buckwalter also fined Eldridge $15,000 and suspended his driver’s license for the rest of his life. Eldridge will be on post-release control supervision for at least one year following his release from prison, the release said.

“We are grateful to Judge Buckwalter for imposing such a lengthy, and in my view, appropriate sentence,” Prosecutor David D. Hayes said. “Not every offender should go to prison, but Joe Eldridge certainly should and for as long as possible.”

According to prosecutors, on April 30, Eldridge’s girlfriend appeared at the Fairborn Police Department with two black eyes and swelling to her face. She reported Eldridge attacked her several days prior. Eldridge also admitted to assaulting the victim to a separate witness, prosecutors said. A warrant was issued for Eldridge’s arrest based on the initial domestic violence report.

On June 7, Fairborn Police Officer Connor Mulcahy saw Eldridge riding a motorcycle and after confirming his identity and discovering Eldridge’s pending warrant for domestic violence, he attempted to apprehend Eldridge. Police said Eldridge fled from Mulcahy, who reported to others he was fleeing at approximately 101 miles per hours in the area of Kaufman and Powell avenues.

Mulcahy determined further pursuit placed others at risk and ended his active attempts to apprehend Eldridge. Shortly thereafter, Eldridge crashed his motorcycle and flew into a grassy area. Eldridge was taken by medics for medical treatment. Eldridge reportedly shattered his ankle and stated he may never walk again, officials said.

