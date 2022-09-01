‘Violent felon’ convicted by GC court

XENIA — A Fairborn man was convicted of two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and one count of domestic violence in Greene County Common Pleas Court Wednesday.

Joe Eldridge, 51, is in the Greene County Jail awaiting sentencing by Judge Michael A. Buckwalter after the jury found him guilty of the three charges.

According to prosecutors, on April 30, the Eldridge’s girlfriend appeared at the Fairborn Police Department with two black eyes and swelling to her face. She reported Eldridge attacked her several days prior. Eldridge also admitted to assaulting the victim to a separate witness, prosecutors said in a release. A warrant was issued for Eldridge’s arrest based on the initial domestic violence report.

On June 7, Fairborn Police Officer Connor Mulcahy saw Eldridge riding a motorcycle and after confirming his identity and discovering Eldridge’s pending warrant for domestic violence, he attempted to apprehend Eldridge. Police said Eldridge fled from Mulcahy, who reported to others he was fleeing at approximately 101 miles per hours in the area of Kaufman and Powell avenues.

Mulcahy determined further pursuit placed others at risk and ended his active attempts to apprehend Eldridge. Shortly thereafter, Eldridge crashed his motorcycle and flew into a grassy area. Eldridge was taken by medics for medical treatment. Eldridge reportedly shattered his ankle and stated he may never walk again, the release said.

“This successful prosecution was the result of excellent police work by Detective Travis Hunsbarger of the Fairborn Police Department and the commitment and diligence of Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Michele Henne,” Greene County Prosecutor David D. Hayes said. “Victim Advocate Rebecca Walsh also played a critical role. Eldridge has a number of prior violent felony convictions, including domestic violence, robbery, and aggravated burglary. He has been sentenced to prison on seven prior occasions. Due to their efforts, a dangerous, violent felon is off the streets and behind bars.”

