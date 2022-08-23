Man arrested after alleged kidnapping plot

XENIA — A Fairborn man was arrested Monday evening after allegedly planning to kidnap a child during a St. Brigid School open house Monday.

Reid Duran, 35, is in the Greene County Jail facing one count each of of attempted kidnapping (a second-degree felony), felonious assault (a first-degree felony), and escape (a second-degree felony). According to Xenia police, Duran had entered St. Brigid on Fairground Road shortly after 6 p.m. and “falsely represented himself as being the parent of one of the children attending the event.”

Police said that when Duran’s claims were found to be false, XPD was contacted. During the course of the investigation, Police said Duran made some “concerning comments” about his reasons for entering the school. Duran agreed to voluntarily come to the Xenia Police Division to speak with detectives about his behavior at St. Brigid. While waiting to be interviewed, police said Duran grabbed a pen and tried to stab a Xenia police officer. The officer was able to defend himself and take Duran into custody without either one being injured.

Duran later admitted that he went to St. Brigid that night for the purpose of kidnapping one of the children — a five-year-old girl — attending the event, according to police. After the interview, Duran attempted to escape and had to be physically restrained, police said. He was taken to the Greene County Jail without further incident.

Duran, who was formally charged on Tuesday, will be arraigned in Xenia Municipal Court at a future date. He is being held without bond in the Greene County Jail, according to online records.

Police said the investigation is ongling. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at 937-347-1623. Detective Chris Reed is the lead investigator and can be reached at [email protected]

Duran https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/08/web1_MUGSHOTS_35548584.jpg Duran