GC Sheriff plans to maintain presence at fair

XENIA — It’s been almost eight months since Sheriff Gene Fischer died suddenly last November. Prior to his death, Fischer and his staff at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office were big fans and supporters of the Greene County Fair.

His successor, Sheriff Scott Anger, plans on keeping things that way with the fair traditions that Fischer started many years ago. Anger and a team of deputies will continue to maintain a strong presence at the fair which Anger feels is something Fischer would have wanted.

“One of the many things we want to do this year is to continue to support the kids,” Anger said. “We want to continue to buy the animals and be part of the different shows. It’s always important to deal with the youth and support them when they’re doing positive things.”

During fair week, the GCSO will have a booth in the conservation barn where deputies will be distributing free Identikits to families from 5-8 p.m. nightly. There will be vehicles (such as SWAT) on display and deputies will be available to give information, answer questions, and interact with the public.

Throughout the years, the GCSO’s Youth Activity Fund has helped pay for youth-related 4-H projects — such as the purchase of market animals from the sale of champions/reserve champions. The private fund finances other projects as well like the “shop with a deputy” program at Christmas.

It will be easy to spot deputies as they make their way around the fairgrounds, grandstands, and main thoroughfare greeting families and participating in various fair events like the first annual Sheriff Gene Fischer First Responder Memorial Hog Show at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.

So far, 14 responders have signed up for a friendly competition in which different entities will get a chance to “show” a youth’s 4-H hog and walk it around the pen to the best of their ability.

The Greene County Fair opens Sunday, July 31 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 6. For more information, visit www.GreeneCountyFairgrounds.com or call 937-372-8621, ext. 11.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

