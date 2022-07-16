Xenia couple killed after accident on U.S. 35

SILVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — A Xenia couple died after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 35 near S.R. 72 in eastern Greene County early Friday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia Post, a semi-trailer — which was stopped in the right eastbound lane of 35 — was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Mark Cummings, 64. Cummings and his wife, Karen, 54, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, Derrick Everett, 58, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was not injured, according to the patrol.

U.S. 35 was closed from 5:40 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. as the accident was cleared. The crash remains under investigation and there is no information available yet as to why the semi was stopped. According to patrol officials, the post had received a call about the stopped truck around 5:30 a.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Jamestown Police Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, Silvercreek Township Fire Department, Cedarville Township Fire Department, and New Jasper Township Fire Department.

Photo courtesy WDTN Emergency vehicles surround a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 35 near Jamestown. A Xenia couple, Mark and Karen Cummings, died as a result of the accident.