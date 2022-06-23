DeWine ice cream social set for Sunday

CEDARVILLE — A family tradition dating back to 1976 continues Sunday when Mike and Fran DeWine host their Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social.

Held from 1-4:30 p.m. at their home on Conley Road in Cedarville, the event will feature the famous two-crusted fruit pies made by Fran and friends along with ice cream from Young’s Jersey Dairy. Entertainment will include performances by bluegrass band “Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers” and “Cedarville Firehouse Friends.” There will be magic tricks, face painting, sack races, and other games for kids.

The ice cream social is free and open to the public. A number of Republican statewide elected officials are expected to attend.

Submitted photo Fran DeWine’s famous two-crusted fruit pies highlight the annual DeWine family ice cream social. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/06/web1_Fran-Pies.jpeg Submitted photo Fran DeWine’s famous two-crusted fruit pies highlight the annual DeWine family ice cream social.