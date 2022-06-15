A local cleanup effort was held for the Little Miami River on Saturday. Close to 100 people were present to pick up trash from the river banks, but conditions forced a cancelation of planned canoe sections.
Volunteers were able to attend a festival at Bellbrock Park after the cleanup, with a band and activities from non-profit groups set up.
It was estimated the volunteers helped remove 240 pounds of trash from the area during the event.
