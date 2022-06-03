FCS hires chief security supervisor

FAIRBORN — Bill Titley has been named the Fairborn City School District’s first chief security supervisor, the district announced Thursday.

Titley, a 25-year law enforcement veteran will begin his employment Aug. 1 after retiring from the Fairborn Police Department in June. He will work to provide a safe and secure environment and act as a deterrent to unsafe or poor behavior through patrols, enforcing school and district policies and monitoring safety practices, according to district officials.

“With the current climate in our country, it is very important that we have a dedicated professional with in-depth knowledge of school safety to lead our efforts in professional development and safety training,” Superintendent Gene Lolli said. “With Sgt. Titley’s experience, we believe we are providing our staff and students with the training and day-to-day presence and expertise to keep our district safe.”

Titley’s responsibilities include:

— Work closely with building principals in coordination of security programs.

— Coordinate schedules for school resource officers to arrange coverage for events and day-to-day operations.

— Patrol and monitor the campus and surrounding areas to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff and the security of the facilities.

— Inspect and monitor the security of doors, windows, gates and test for proper operation and detect/report fire/safety hazards and communicate with the Fairborn Police Department.

— Conduct investigations for school-related incidents as needed.

— Develop, implement, update, and train all staff regarding the district’s emergency operations plan (EOP).

— Assist in development and implementation of security plans for special events involving school security.

— Conduct annual safety audit/assessment of school facilities and grounds to determine safety and security issues.

— Assist with training and implementation of building level threat assessment teams.

— Perform new hire training on all matters of safety and security.

“The organization and development of our emergency procedures is of the utmost importance,” said Fairborn Board of Education President Jerry Browning. “With Sgt. Titley’s experience in Fairborn and Fairborn schools, our staff and students will know and understand our safety procedures and planning. We want to make sure that our students arrive home safely every day.”

Titley served as a school resource officer in the Fairborn City School District for 14 years.

Titley, who has spent more than 23 years with the Fairborn Police Department, holds an MS in education from the University of Akron. He is also an adjunct instructor at the University of Findlay. Titley is an OPOTA certified police instructor, including firearms and special tactics. Additionally, he is a co-author of the State of Ohio’s Solo Officer Response to Active Threat program. (SORAT). He has served as a member of the Fairborn Police Department’s regional SWAT team for the last 17 years and has served in a variety of roles including sniper and team leader. Titley also owns a private company which conducts threat assessments and active aggressor training for school and church administrators.

