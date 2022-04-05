Greene County Farm Forum scholarships available

XENIA — Greene County Farm Forum will award up to $6,000 in scholarships to deserving current year graduating high school students or college freshmen pursuing higher education in a field related to agriculture.

Farm Forum is an organization promoting fellowship among citizens of Greene County with programs emphasizing subjects pertinent to agriculture.

Scholarship applications are due April 15 and can be obtained by contacting Farm Forum Scholarship Chair Jim Byrd at 937-429-1805 or [email protected]

As of 2022 Farm Forum will have awarded more than $29,000 in the last 13 years to students pursuing a course of study related to agriculture.