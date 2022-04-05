Greeneview holding kindergarten registration

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Local Schools will be registering kindergarten students from 1-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, and Wednesday, April 13 at the board office.

Parents are asked to bring the following information to the registration: Your child’s official birth certificate; health and shot records; custody papers (if applicable); and proof of residency.

The enrollment process will be through One View Forms. Parents/guardians who already have an account should bring that information when registering.