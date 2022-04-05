Cedarville HS, MS name students of month

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville high and middle schools announced their March students of the month.

Recognized were Mia Turner (12th grade); Scarlett Mann (11th grade); Mason Johnson (10th grade); Austin Bigham (ninth grade); Declan Pollock (eighth grade); Lydia Betts (seventh grade); and William Hamilton (sixth grade).

The schools sent the following information about each student.

Turner — Mia livens up the classroom and adds to our discussions in meaningful ways. She is a dedicated student who genuinely enjoys learning and gives her all in everything she does.

Mann — Scarlett has gone above and beyond in her academics, and has taken great responsibility in her classwork.

Johnson — Mason has chosen more difficult classes and works very hard in them. He comes to class ready to learn, is always prepared, and excels at his studies. He’s just a good kid.

Bigham — Austin has been very conscientious as class treasurer. He is such a hard worker and brings in interesting comments to class discussions.

Pollock — Declan provides a good role model for his classmates. His kindness towards others has been noticed by staff. He willingly helps out whenever he can and is so nice and respectful to other students.

Betts — Lydia is a model student and classmate, and works hard. She is always willing to get involved and has a great attitude, and is serious about completing her work correctly.

Hamilton — William is a friend to all students and works hard in class.