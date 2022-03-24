Chamber to hold annual banquet

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Chamber of Commerce will be having its annual banquet on Friday, April 8 at the Holiday Inn Fairborn.

Tickets are still available for purchase either for individuals ($55) or “corporate” (group rates for tables of eight) for $420.

Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with two cash bars available and the Fairborn High School Jazz Ensemble Band performing. Dinner follows at 6:30 p.m., with a delightfully elegant menu including choices of chicken or salmon, potatoes and mixed vegetables, a market garden salad, and two dessert choices: chocolate torte or strawberry cheesecake.

The chamber will hand out 13 awards to community members and organizations during a ceremony held after dinner, and there will also be an exchanging of chamber board members with those outgoing being lauded for their service along with the welcoming and swearing in of those entering as new members by Mayor Paul Keller.

“The banquet is our first big event of the year, as we try to get everything back up and running after a challenging period,” said Chamber Interim Executive Director Leona Henrich. “We’ve exceeded our expectations for attendance, though. So, we’re very excited about that.”

Henrich revealed that though the large banquet hall at the Holiday Inn Fairborn can seat 250, the Chamber has already received ticket reservations for more than half that number. Ticket sales will remain open until Friday, April 1 at www.fairbornchamber.com.

Other activities taking place during the banquet will be the 50/50 raffle in which attendees can purchase raffle tickets for the chance to earn 50 percent of the night’s take or a basket of goodies provided by local businesses. The other 50 percent of the raffle ticket monies will go back to the chamber itself.

“We will have a lot of different people attending, including legislative people, local business owners, other politicians, and a few surprises,” Henrich said, declining to disclose who those “surprises” may be.

“It will be a very special evening,” Henrich said, “and we still have many tickets left, and can’t wait for this event to kick off the season of others like it the chamber has in the works, as well.”

Henrich said she and the rest of her fellow chamber members are also looking forward to such upcoming events as the yearly Easter egg hunt, a new evening-timed flashlight Easter egg hunt (for kids ages 13-17), and other events that can be explored through the chamber website and events listings.

Submitted photos The Fairborn Chamber of Commerce will be having its annual banquet April 8. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/03/web1_18121405_10155212377221445_4775239007955600889_o.jpg Submitted photos The Fairborn Chamber of Commerce will be having its annual banquet April 8.

By Mathew Klickstein [email protected]

Contact Mathew Klickstein at 937-372-4444.

Contact Mathew Klickstein at 937-372-4444.