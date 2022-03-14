County resident collecting for Ukraine

XENIA — A Greene County resident is hoping to help those in need in the Ukraine.

Lynne Carroll, who lives in Spring Valley, has organized a donation drive which will benefit Matthew 25 Ministries and its work with Ukraine relief. The drive began Monday and runs through April 15.

“My heart hurts for the people of Ukraine,” Carroll said. “As I view these horrors I wonder if many of these people have money to purchase needs along their journey and if there are even commodities for them to purchase. How many miles do their feet carry them to escape? Are there diapers and milk for the children? With these questions and the many more that haunt my mind, I want to do something that can help.”

According to the Matthew 25 Ministries website, (https://m25m.org.disaster/ukraine22/) the following items are being accepted:

Personal care products — antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, feminine hygiene items, etc.

Paper products — toilet paper, paper towels, etc.

First-aid items — bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.

Clothing — new and gently-used clothing.

Linens — quilts and bedspreads, comforters, sheets, pillowcases, blankets, etc.

Baby and infant supplies — diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.

New stuffed toys: new stuffed toys only. No battery operated stuffed toys or stuffed toys over 12 inches in height.

Monetary donations are also being accepted.

“I ask that instead of a Goodwill drop or a garage sale, just this once, think of Ukraine and her people,” Carroll said.

Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DeCoach Rehabilitation Center, 36 N. Detroit Street, Xenia.

By Scott Halasz

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

