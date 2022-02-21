Teen girl shot in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — A 13-year-old girl was shot by a 14-year-old boy in Fairborn around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the Fairborn Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of East Whittier Avenue on reports of a shooting. Police told WDTN that officers located a 13-year-old girl who was inside a nearby residence. She was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the 14-year-old suspect was located and arrested. He is currently being held at the Greene County Juvenile Detention Center.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Fairborn Detective Bureau.

Fairborn Police asked that anyone with information about the incident call 937-754-3000 or the tip line at 937-754-3018.