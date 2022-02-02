Museum to hold virtual Read Across America program

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — That National Museum of the United States Air Force is holding a free virtual Read Across America program.

The program will feature four aviation-themed books targeting second and third grade classrooms. Each registrant will receive a YouTube link to an 8-15 minute video, which includes the book reading with images from the book and a short tour of a corresponding museum exhibit.

The books and guest readers are: Author Timothy Gaffney reading his book “Wee and the Wright Brothers;” Scott DiMauro, Ohio Education Association (OEA) president, reading “Mousetronaut;” Jeff Wensing, OEA vice president, reading “Helicopters on the Move;” and Mark Hill, OEA secretary-treasurer, reading “Violet the Pilot.”

Registration is limited to the first 1,500 requests and interested teachers are encouraged to register by emailing NationalMuseum.MUT@us.af.mil. Links to the readings will be available from March 2-30.

Read Across America was launched in 1998 by the National Education Association and is the nation’s largest celebration of reading.