FCH Superintendent to take leave

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Gene Lolli will take a leave of absence from the district for four to six weeks beginning Feb. 16 due to surgery for kidney cancer, the district announced Friday.

During this time, Director of Classified Personnel/Educational Services Amy Gayheart, will serve as acting superintendent.

“My hope is to have a successful surgery and to be back to work soon and I know that the district will be in good hands,” Lolli said in a release from the district.

Lolli has served as superintendent since December 2018. He was named interim superintendent after then-Superintendent Mark North resigned in June 2018. Lolli has also been principal of Fairborn High School and the director of business affairs and classified personnel.