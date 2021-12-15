Key Chrysler helping Kentucky tornado victims

XENIA — Key Chrysler Jeep & Dodge is helping tornado victims in Kentucky recover from the devastation.

The dealership on Route 68 is collecting just about anything that those affected by last weekend’s twisters will need including — but certainly not limited to — non-perishable items, water, toilet paper, single meals that don’t need to be cooked, baby food, diapers, dog food, toys, and games. About the only thing that can’t be taken down is furniture, as trailer space is limited. New items are especially welcomed.

Service advisor Debra Huelsman started the collection and will be driving a trailer to the affected areas on Saturday.

“It’s the same idea everybody has,” she said. “When you’re in Xenia, tornadoes resonate.”

Items can be dropped off at the service department from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with Friday being the last day to contribute.

“Somebody donated pillows,” said Cameron Tobey, one of the owners of Key. “Things like that you don’t think of. These people lost everything.”

Tobey added that paper products and personal hygiene and cleaning products are especially needed.

“It’s hard to stay clean when you are living on top of each other in a hotel,” she said, adding that many stores limit the quantity of items that can be purchased at one time.

“We appreciate anything people have to drop off,” Tobey said.

Submitted photo Key Chrysler Jeep & Dodge is sending a trailer of items to tornado victims in Kentucky. Cameron Tobey (left) and Debra Huelsman are displaying some of the items already collected. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/12/web1_IMG_5262.jpg Submitted photo Key Chrysler Jeep & Dodge is sending a trailer of items to tornado victims in Kentucky. Cameron Tobey (left) and Debra Huelsman are displaying some of the items already collected.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.