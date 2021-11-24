Colleagues remember Bob Glaser

XENIA — long-time public servant Bob Glaser, 74, died unexpectedly Tuesday.

He was a former Greene County commissioner, Beavercreek mayor, Beavercreek city councilman, and Beavercreek Township trustee.

Glaser served the Beavercreek area and county for more than 20 years. Co-workers noted Glaser’s passion and love for his family.

“He served the city during key times during it’s early growth days,” said Beavercreek City Manager Pete Landrum. “He was passionate in serving and believed strongly in the community. The one thing he loved more than anything was his family and especially his grandkids, which he spoke of nearly every time we spoke.”

Said Beavercreek native and Greene County Common Pleas Court Judge Adolfo Tornichio, “Bob loved his community and our county, but loved (wife) Barb, his children, and grandchildren even more. I know he was looking forward to retirement with Barb and spending more time with children and grandkids. He was proud of all of them. As an elected official, he did what he thought was right, even if it wasn’t popular. Barb and the entire Glaser family have our deepest sympathy.”

County Administrator Brandon Huddleson said the county is “shocked and saddened” by Glaser’s death.

“Bob spent eight years serving the county as a commissioner. He loved to ride his Harley, enjoy a good cigar, and brag about his family,” Huddleson said.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

By MacKenzie Tastan

Reach MacKenzie Tastan at mtastan@aimmediamidwest.com.

