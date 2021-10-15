WSU, Sinclair renew education partnership

FAIRBORN — Wright State University and Sinclair Community College have renewed their commitment to affordable, efficient pathways for students pursuing bachelor’s degrees.

Wright State President Sue Edwards, Ph.D., and Sinclair President Steve Johnson, Ph.D., Oct. 14 signed a new Wright Path agreement that introduces expanded services for students and 25 new associate and bachelor’s degree pathways in high-demand career fields, including computer engineering, crime and justice studies, information technology, cybersecurity and more.

The Wright Path Partnership provides affordable, seamless student movement into a Wright State bachelor’s program after earning an associate degree at Sinclair. The partnership eliminates barriers, promotes student success, utilizes resources at both institutions efficiently and effectively, and expands student housing options for Sinclair students.

With the signing of the new Wright Path agreement, Sinclair students who complete an associate degree now have access to more than 60 program articulation agreements and fully defined plans that allow them to earn both degrees in four years.

“This program is about expanding the pathways between Wright State University and Sinclair to provide seamless student transitions between our institutions and provide clearer pathways to achieving a high-quality and affordable four-year bachelor’s degree,” Edwards said. “A Sinclair/Wright State partnership is a great thing for the Dayton region and it’s even more fantastic for our students.”

Sinclair students who participate in the Wright Path Partnership can earn their bachelor’s degree at Wright State at nearly half the cost of a traditional four-year degree. For example, Wright Path students from Sinclair who are pursuing a bachelor’s in information technology and cybersecurity at Wright State will save more than $19,500 in tuition.

Sinclair’s Wright Path students are also eligible for transfer scholarships ($3,000 to $3,500 per year, renewable for three years).

Over the past five years, nearly 4,500 students have transferred from Sinclair to Wright State. During the same time frame, 4,400 Wright State students transitioned to Sinclair to continue their studies. Almost 20,000 students in 20 years have benefitted from enrolling between Sinclair and Wright State.

“The signing of this new agreement strengthens Sinclair’s long-standing partnership with Wright State to provide exceptional, affordable education and training for our students,” Johnson said.

Earlier this year, Sinclair and Wright State created several cross-institutional Wright Path work teams to enhance enrollment operations, marketing and recruitment, and student success support. Academic advising groups from both institutions meet each semester to discuss transfer initiatives, curriculum updates and specific student issues.

Wright State and Sinclair are also working closely on developing and implementing comprehensive and collaborative strategies to increase enrollment and completion of credentials and degrees for marginalized populations. The strategies include: Increased FAFSA completion rates; increased admission rates to Sinclair and Wright State from high poverty school districts; and collaborated Summer Bridge support to help students navigate the college experience.

Registration for Sinclair’s spring term 2022 begins Oct. 24.