FIS sending home literacy bags

FAIRBORN — Literacy bags are are being sent home from Fairborn Intermediate School this week.

Grades three and four went home Monday and fifth grade bags will go home today. Literacy bags are a special gift for FIS students and they are meant for home use, according to a release from the district. They contain a brand new book for each student, as well as literacy games and activities for parents and kids to do together to promote reading. Reading at home is a key to closing the recent learning gaps and continuing the good habit of reading at home is essential to encourage learning, district officials said.

In each bag, there is also information from the Fairborn Library. The bags can be used for trips to the public library to transport things back and forth, or just to keep up with new books and favorite reading games.