First year, first place

XENIA — Two nine-year-old girls spent their first Greene County Fair as 4-H members wrangling lambs twice their size in the Homegrown Sheep Show Monday night, with one taking home a championship.

Annabell Eavers, who is in her first year in the Eager Beavers 4-H club, became the competition’s Division-I champion.

Eavers didn’t think she would win but was excited to compete for grand champion. She says her grandma, grandpa, and mom and dad helped her get her sheep ready. Feeding and grooming a sheep is a challenge all its own, but throughout the competition, Eavers’ lamb, Clarice, was decidedly uninterested in posing for the judge.

“She doesn’t want to stand still,” Eavers said.

Nonetheless, Eavers kept at it, ensuring the lamb’s legs were in place for the judge to inspect and took home first place.

Monday was also the first time for nine-year-old Addison Chambliss showing her lamb in competition. A member of Kreative Kids 4-H club, Chambliss showed two lambs instead of one.

Her first lamb, Stormy, is a lot more feisty than her second lamb, Tater Tot. Chambliss says that Stormy is so named because he was born during a snowstorm.

“It’s hard since he’s a lot bigger,” she said. “Once something scares him, he gets spooked. Tater Tot is a lot better.”

Chambliss says her favorite part of 4-H is getting to learn new things, and her favorite part of showing sheep is learning how to handle them. Her older sister has shown sheep before, and she has learned a lot from her.

Photos by London Bishop | Greene County News Annabell Eavers smiles with her division one championship plaque. Addison Chambliss holds her sheep in the lineup during the Homegrown Sheep Show. Two young 4-H contestants brace their lambs. The sheep show judge inspects Addison Chambliss' lamb.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

