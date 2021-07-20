Woman convicted in Xenia murder case

XENIA — A Xenia woman was convicted on counts of murder and felonious assault in Greene County Common Pleas Court Monday for the death of Andre Nooks.

Talicia Dixon, 30, was found guilty on all charges, each of which carried a firearm specification. She faces 18 years to life in prison and is set to be sentenced Thursday.

Following closing arguments, the trial jury deliberated for 90 minutes before delivering its guilty verdict.

Dixon was convicted of shooting Nooks through the neck around 1:30 a.m. on May 5, 2018. According to witness testimony, the incident stemmed from an altercation at the Round Table Bar on Home Avenue in Xenia. A fight involving several people broke out outside the establishment. Police broke up the fight before Dixon retreated to her cousin’s home in the 400 block of Franklin Avenue in Xenia.

Later that evening, multiple cars, including one carrying Nooks, arrived outside the residence on Franklin Avenue. Witnesses said that Dixon then retrieved a gun from her car, brandished it, ejecting two unspent rounds, and then fired.

“It is an undisputed fact that she went back to the car, got a gun and then went back to the group. All witnesses, both defense and state, agreed on that one fact,” said Greene County Assistant Prosecutor Michele Henne.

Nooks survived the incident, but the gunshot wound left him quadriplegic and on a ventilator. Nooks died on Jan. 17, 2019 from complications due to quadriplegia. Upon his death, Dixon’s charge was upgraded from felonious assault to murder.

“She had a duty to retreat, and she chose to go get the gun,” Greene County Assistant Prosecutor Bill Morrison said. “There’s nothing wrong with self-defense, but you can’t just be angry. She got sick of the arguing, the fighting, and she decided to end it.”

Morrison and Henne prosecuted the case on behalf of the state of Ohio. Dixon was represented by L. Patrick Mulligan and Lindsay Arway. Dixon’s lawyers said she plans to appeal the verdict.

“It’s certainly a case that’s ripe for the court of appeals to review,” Mulligan said. “On multiple fronts.”

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

