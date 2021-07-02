Police investigating death of 12-year-old girl

XENIA — The home where a 12-year-old Xenia girl died earlier this month was littered with trash and partially consumed food throughout, according to a Greene County Coroner’s preliminary autopsy report.

Aaliyah Artis, 12, died June 8 after she was found unresponsive by her mother, Mary. Xenia police are investigating the death, which occurred in the 1500 block of Texas Drive, but no charges have been filed. The initial police report indicates “deceased person non criminal.”

Police were unable to provide any more details because it’s an active investigation, but Capt. Steve Lane said when police arrived Artis was being given CPR and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s report, which was inspected by this newspaper, indicates Artis’ cause and manner of death are pending.

Photos show bags of trash in several rooms and home in a general state of disarray. Artis, who celebrated her 12th birthday three days before her death, had “ground-in filth” on her body, showed signs of poor hygiene, was wearing soiled clothes, and had what appeared to be bites from bed bugs, the coroner’s report said.

When she was found by police, she was wearing no socks or shoes, according to the report. It also said Artis was autistic.

No drugs were found in Artis’ system, but her mother did tell police she had given Aaliyah three packets of Tylenol powder several hours earlier in the day because she was complaining of back pain.

Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority, which is listed as the owner of the home, filed an eviction notice on June 15 and has placed said notice on the home, along with notices of condemnation. The eviction hearing is set for July 16, according to Xenia Municipal Court records.

It is currently unknown if there were any open cases regarding Artis with the Greene County Department of Job & Family Services.

“We are prohibited by law from sharing confidential child welfare case information,” Director Beth A. Rubin. “We do investigate allegations of abuse and neglect as well as help families with a variety of supportive services. Our investigation teams works closely with law enforcement and other community partners.”

Artis was a student in Xenia Community Schools, which had contacted local police and children services about the girl months before her death.

“I can tell you that our staff made tremendous efforts to secure assistance for Aaliyah and her family, and she will be deeply missed,” said Kristy Creel, district coordinator of communications.

A funeral was held for Artis. According to her online obituary, she “ enjoyed watching cartoons, coloring, riding her bike, playing outside, and dancing with her sisters.”

