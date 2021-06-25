Fairborn defense org wins $233 million NASA contract

FAIRBORN — A Fairborn military contractor has been awarded a joint $233 million contract to support NASA’s tech and cybersecurity operations.

A joint venture between Peerless Technologies Corporation, headquartered in Fairborn, and Banner Quality Management, Inc., won a five-year, $233 million effort to support information technology, cybersecurity, communications and program management for NASA’s Glenn Research Center (GRC) in Cleveland. The contract is the largest award in Peerless’ history.

The new contract, Professional, Administrative, Computational and Engineering services (PACE V), “centers on the support, evolution, and refinement of GRC’s IT infrastructure,” according to a media release. While PACE V work is conducted at GRC, and the Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky, the BQMI-Peerless JV will also collaborate with other NASA centers to help expand and develop agency-wide capabilities and technologies, the company said.

“It’s an honor to be able to support the cutting-edge research and development at GRC,” said Gail Hall, Managing Director of the BQMI-Peerless Joint Venture in a release. “Both companies have a long history of supporting NASA’s IT efforts and we look forward to doing our part to support the agency’s goals.”

Peerless’ previous record was a five-year, $187 million contract with the U.S. Air Force, supporting aircraft like the B-2 stealth bomber, B-1 and B-52 bombers, and the A-10 and A-29 attack aircraft. Peerless obtained that contract in August 2020, and began work in October.

Along with IT and cybersecurity support, the Ohio-based BQMI-Peerless JV will help NASA expand its capabilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, cloud services and more.

Peerless Technologies, founded in 2000, has clients including NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center; The F-22 Program Office; the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, the Air Force Small Business Innovation Research program, the F-35 Joint Program Office, and other federal agencies.

