Presidents Club to honor Lt. Gen. Reynolds

BEAVERCREEK — Lt. Gen. Richard V. “Dick” Reynolds (USAF ret.) will be the 70th recipient of the region’s 2021 Citizen Legion of Honor Award from The Presidents Club of Dayton.

The award, given annually since 1951 is the oldest, most continuous and prestigious recognition of volunteer servant leadership in the Dayton region.

Reynolds served in the United States Air Force for 34, retiring as vice commander of Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He had an illustrious career beginning as a 1971 graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, and along with his family, served with distinction in assignments and on Air Force installations across the United States, according to a release from The Presidents Club.

Upon retirement, Reynolds, his wife, Joani, and daughters Brittany and Tori, settled in the Beavercreek area where Reynolds used his love of education, flight, military service, and history to volunteer in many community programs and projects.

He served as a principal fundraiser for WPAFB Fisher House II and the Dayton Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Fisher House. He is also past president and board chair of the Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc., a responsibility that included raising more than $39 million for construction of the National Museum of the United States Air Force’s fourth major building at WPAFB.

He is a co-founder, secretary, and vice chairman of the region’s Air Camp, Inc., which hosts students and teachers from across the United States, and teaches the importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education, and paves the way for productive careers in the STEM disciplines.

Reynolds is also a trustee of the United States Air and Trade Show and has served on advisory groups for the Dayton Development Coalition and Beavercreek Schools Strategic Planning.

“Dick is a tremendous example of what it means to make a true and lasting impact on one’s community,” Mike Parks, president of the Dayton Foundation said. “He is an amazing role model of volunteer dedication, strategic thinking, and enthusiastic leadership. We are so fortunate and pleased to have Dick here in our community.”

Reynolds will be recognized at its annual luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 7 at the Dayton Convention Center.

The Presidents Club of Dayton was founded in 1932 by a group of local business leaders who sought to support and stimulate volunteer servant leadership in the Miami Valley through citizens’ active participation in service clubs, churches, schools, non-profit organizations and government.