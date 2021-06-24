WSU extends first-year scholarship deadline

FAIRBORN — Wright State University has extended the deadline for first-year scholarships to all 2021 high school graduates who apply to Wright State before the fall semester, which begins Aug. 23.

Three first-year scholarships are available to eligible new students who enroll directly from high school for the 2021–2022 academic year.

Admitted first-year students will automatically be considered for an academic performance scholarship based on their high school GPA. Students with a high school GPA of 3.2 or higher qualify.

Direct from high school students will also be considered for a need-based scholarship when they submit their FAFSA to Wright State. For more information, visit wright.edu/fafsa101.

Wright State’s admission application is free. Students can apply today at wright.edu/apply.

Wright State extended the scholarship deadline for new freshmen coming to Wright State directly from high school because “we know that during the national emergency plans change, and then they change again,” said Kim Everhart, director of financial aid.

“The scholarship deadline was a barrier to an affordable education and Wright State wants to support students who have faced challenges during the pandemic,” she said.

Wright State’s First-Year Scholarships include the Green and Gold Scholarship, offers for which are determined by academic performance. Students are eligible if their high school GPA is 3.2 or higher.

Wright Start Scholarship: Offers are determined by need, as determined by the FAFSA. No minimum high school GPA required. Students must be admitted and file a FAFSA to be considered.

Dunbar Scholar: Offers determined by academic performance and ethnicity. Students are eligible if their high school GPA is a 3.0 or higher and they are a member of an underrepresented ethnic group.

These undergraduate scholarships range from $500 to $3,500 and are renewable if a student continues to meet the criteria specified in their offer letter.

Wright State will also offer an additional Presidential Welcome Scholarship, a one-time $1,000 scholarship awarded based on need, to new, direct from high school students who are Ohio residents. Over 34 percent of new direct from high school students will be eligible for the scholarship, the university said.

More information on First-Year Scholarships is available at wright.edu/firstyearscholarships.