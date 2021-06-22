Wright State to reduce cost of housing

FAIRBORN — Wright State University plans to reduce the cost of on-campus housing, beginning in the upcoming fall semester.

Apartments at College Park and University Park will be reduced by 32.1 percent to $2,091 per semester, the university said. Forest Lane apartments will be cut by as much as 35.5 percent to $2,750 per semester.

For residence halls, some of the rooms at The Woods will be reduced by as much as 22 percent to $2,100 per semester, double rooms at Honor’s Hall will drop to $2,300, and single rooms at Hamilton Hall will drop to $2,700.

This cost reduction was developed in partnership with Crawford Hoying, university officials said. The Dublin, Ohio, company acquired much of Wright State residential housing along Zink Road and is in the process of crafting an operating agreement with Wright State to manage the properties beginning in the fall of 2022.

Other changes are in store as well.

Starting this fall, free laundry facilities will be offered in each residential community.

Campus activities will also come back to life, with the return of social gatherings and in-person events and activities.

“We believe this will serve as a strong incentive for students who desire to live on campus,” said Greg Sample, Wright State’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

“Students who live on campus connect with the institution faster, find support groups and use campus resources more often,” added Dan Bertsos, director of Residence Life and Housing. “As a result, they succeed at a higher rate and are more prone to graduate on time.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, rooms at Hamilton Hall — which are designed to be doubles — went to single occupancy. That change will become permanent.

Students with residential and commuter meal plans will also see a few changes in the fall, increasing the value of meal swipes, and adding options for students who only need to buy one meal a day.

“These changes will give students more variability in pricing,” said Debra Radford, director of auxiliary services. “The residential meal plan options range in price from $947 to $2,147 per semester. For commuters, meal plans will range from $150 for 20 swipes up to $700 for 100 swipes.”

Crawford Hoying has plans to modernize Wright State on-campus housing, according to a media release.

“We’re excited about Wright State’s long-term vision,” said Mike Landrum, executive vice present of property management for Crawford Hoying. “We feel there’s an opportunity to make small changes in the student housing that will make large impacts in the students’ lives.”