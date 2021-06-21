Stillwrights acquired by Cincinnati Distilling Company

FAIRBORN — Cincinnati Distilling Company has acquired Fairborn-based Stillwrights Distillery, the company announced Tuesday. The Milford-based company announced that it would acquire the Stillwrights brand “in order to resume production of the Stillwrights premium bourbons, rums and moonshines,” according to a media release.

Flat Rock Spirits, co-owned by Brad Measel, Shawn Measel and James Bagford, produced craft bourbon, rum, and moonshine under the Stillwrights brand at 5380 Intrastate Drive. In a May Facebook post, the company announced that its production facility and tasting room would close permanently after 11 years.

“Over the years we had the pleasure of working with the Flat Rock crew at various events and always enjoyed their outstanding line up. We loved working with their team and their Stillwrights products have always been top notch” said Josh Engel, Cincinnati Distilling representative.

Production of the Stillwrights products will be consolidated into the Cincinnati Distilling facilities and there is no plan to reopen the distillery and tasting room in Fairborn. Cincinnati Distilling plans to immediately “resume and ramp up” production of Stillwrights’ products throughout the state, the company said.

Cincinnati Distilling has hired James Bagford, the co-owner and head distiller of Flat Rock Spirits to ensure continuity on the processes, recipes and products of the Stillwrights brand, the company said.

“We’re so excited to be able to keep Stillwrights in the market and couldn’t be happier to have James on our team,” Engel continued. “He will add tremendous knowledge and experience to the operation.”

“I’ve always had a great relationship with the Cincinnati Distilling team and had a blast every time I’ve worked with them in the past,” Bagford said in a media release. “ I’m really excited about joining the Cincinnati Distilling team and looking forward to continuing the Stillwrights brand as well as getting to work on all of their other fantastic products.”

Additional capacity will be fulfilled in the distillery being built in Milford, scheduled to open later this year. The Milford location will be home to Cincinnati whiskeys and bourbons, Voltage Vodka, Cooper Island Rums, Red Sky Gins, Rebellion Agave in addition to the entire Stillwrights portfolio.

“Cincinnati Distilling company has not only the capacity to continue to produce Stillwrights products, more importantly they have the same focused passion that Shawn, James and I have always had, to create high quality spirits for our customers. I know James is excited to get back to distilling and bottling. Stillwrights will be back on the shelves very soon and that is a great feeling,” Stillwrights co-founder Brad Measel said.

Stillwrights flavored moonshine won several awards at the 2014 American Distillers Institute (ADI) Judging of American Craft Spirits, and their bourbon whiskey was awarded a gold medal by American Craft Spirits Association in 2015. Flat Rock Spirits oeprated for 11 years, and headquartered in Fairborn for nine.

