Bellbrook manager heading to Fairborn

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook City Manager/Finance Director Melissa Dodd is leaving the city for a similar position in Fairborn.

Dodd’s resignation was accepted by city council last week. Her last day with the city is July 30. She has been city manager/finance director since April 2018.

“I think u led us into a new chapter,” Mayor Michael W. Schweller said during the June 7 meeting.

In a post on Bellbrook’s website, Schweller said a search has already begun and “during this transitional period, there will be no change in City services or operations.”

“While Melissa will be missed, rest assured that Council remains committed to moving the City forward and staying on track in achieving our established goals,” Schweller posted.

Dodd attended Xenia High School and the Greene County Career Center. She has served in various financial and management roles during the past 17 years. Prior to being hired in Bellbrook, Dodd worked for the Village of Yellow Springs as assistant village manager and finance director.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.