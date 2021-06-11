WSU lifts mask mandate

FAIRBORN — Wright State University will no longer require fully vaccinated people to wear a mask or practice physical distancing while on both the Dayton and Lake Campuses.

Individuals are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine.

The university also anticipates the return of in-person events, activities and recreation on the Dayton and Lake Campuses.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming back Raiders and Lakers to our campuses,” Wright State President Sue Edwards said in an email to the campus community on June 7.

Wright State strongly encourages faculty, staff and students to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines are available through Wright State Physicians. Those interested in getting a vaccine may call 937-245-7200 to make an appointment.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to help our university return to a full campus life and protect community members who cannot get the COVID-19 vaccine,” Edwards said. ” We have made great strides in combating COVID-19 but the fight is not yet over.”

Edwards acknowledged that the changes to COVID restrictions could cause employees or students some anxiety.

“Please know that even vaccinated individuals may wish to continue wearing masks and practice physical distancing precautions,” Edwards said. “I ask everyone to be respectful of others’ choices and concerns as we move forward.”

Information about other vaccine providers in Ohio is available at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, Wright State will continually evaluate the university’s health and safety protocols throughout the summer and will communicate important updates via the university’s coronavirus website.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/06/web1_raider-logo.jpg