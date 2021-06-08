Flight training at WPAFB through June 18

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Tanker aircraft and crew members from the 22nd Operations Group from McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, are at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base through June 18 to conduct a deployment training exercise.

Approximately six KC-46 and KC-135s, a maximum of five at any one time, will be arriving and departing Wright-Patterson as they conduct aerial refueling training.

Those living in and around Wright-Patt may see and hear the aircraft throughout the exercise period. The unit will be conducting night-time refueling as part of the training, so expect to hear aircraft through the night. The arrival and departure dates and times may change or cancel in the event of inclement weather.