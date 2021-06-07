Spark Fairborn to reopen Wednesday

FAIRBORN — Spark Fairborn will be hosting its grand reopening ceremony June 9. The facility, which reduced its operations during the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen to the public at 5 p.m Wednesday with dishes and goodies from a selection of the facility’s growing businesses.

Located at 305 W. Main St. in Fairborn, Spark was founded in 2018 as an incubator kitchen and co-working space. The building is a place for entrepreneurs, particularly those in culinary industries, to experiment and gain experience and mentor guidance as they start their own companies.

“Before we did anything, we went back and asked the city, the community, and the [Spark] members: Why is Spark important?” said Rachel DesRochers, who serves as a consultant for Spark Fairborn. “It has nothing to do with the fact that ‘oh, there’s this new co-working space and incubator,’ it’s the fact that we are committed to making an entrepreneurial space for the community. It’s dropping the buzzwords of co-working and kitchen incubating and offering entrepreneurial opportunities for people in their own backyard.”

In addition to updating Spark’s mission, the facility boasts a redone kitchen layout so more entrepreneurs can work in the space at once. Spark is also planning a slate of events, including cooking classes and member-led “community education nights” on various business topics.

”It’s going to take some time,” DesRochers said. “Spark is a space for community and collaboration. We want to open the doors for our region to show folks there is room for dreams, makers and doers. This is our fresh start.”

DesRochers has been with Spark Fairborn since March.

Submitted photos Spark Fairborn reopens to the public at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/06/web1_IMG_9854.jpg Submitted photos Spark Fairborn reopens to the public at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. The incubator kitchen and co-working space is updating its mission to bring entrepreneurial opportunites to the wider community. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/06/web1_IMG_9855.jpg The incubator kitchen and co-working space is updating its mission to bring entrepreneurial opportunites to the wider community.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.