GC Department of Development offers nonprofit grant

XENIA — The Greene County Department of Development has again partnered with the Greene County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) and the Greene County Port Authority to offer a new grant program for local non-profits.

This program is designed to supplement existing programs at local, state, and federal levels.

For the program’s third year, the port authority has granted $25,000 to the CIC, which is now responsible for approving projects. Five grants of $5,000 each will be awarded.

Disqualifiers include operational expenses, research, fund-raising, political causes, scholarships, and faith-based causes benefiting only members of a certain faith.

“Non-profits need all the help they can get right now,” Greene County Port Authority Chairperson John Finlay said. “The pandemic has put a lot of additional stress on these organizations, which do so much good for our community. I’m happy that the port authority can help our local non-profits during such a trying time.”

The application for this program can be found on the Greene County Department of Development’s website, under the Community Development tab after selecting “Other Grant Opportunities.”

Applications are being accepted through 4 p.m. Aug. 27. The CIC board will then meet to review projects on Sept. 23.

Funding for this grant originates with the Greene County Port Authority, which collects revenue from user fees associated with conduit financing for projects such as the REACH Center, the Greene County Combined Health District, and PACE financing for the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

For more information, visit https://www.greenecountyohio.gov/1642/Grant-Opportunities.