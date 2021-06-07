FCS tech team kept digital learning going

FAIRBORN — A small group of people had the herculean task of ensuring digital learning at Fairborn City Schools got up and running for an entire year. The board of education recognized the Fairborn district technology team at itsmeeting Thursday evening, for their work keeping student learning accessible during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you to the Fairborn District technology team for their hard work and dedication to keep staff and students connected during the pandemic and with the distribution of one-to-one technology district-wide,” Superintendent Gene Lolli said Thursday evening. “Under the leadership of District Technology Supervisor Emily Geisel this team works tirelessly to keep our district running.”

Tim Steininger has managed the parent portal since the beginning of the school year and has taken care of more than 400 parent work tickets.

“His attention to detail and ability to go above and beyond when visiting and calling families to help with tech support is incredible. Tim responded to families within a few hours and always provided assistance with a caring and knowledgeable manner,” Lolli said.

Mike Morrow and Rich Hawley stepped up during the pandemic to adapt and prepare for the distribution of 1:1 technology district-wide, continuing to provide staff and family support, and planning and training for upcoming changes. During the summer, Morrow, a Fairborn alumnus, and Hawley collected thousands of devices from all buildings to clean and prepare them for students, working in the media center in extreme heat, in addition to their summer workload.

“Both were very patient with moving of equipment and constant changes within the department. Mike and Rich set up stations, worked for long hours for weeks and met with families to distribute devices during the pandemic during very uncertain times. Mike has taken the lead and provided daily on-site support for virtual families, and Rich has worked extremely hard while in recovery for cancer,” Lolli said.

During the pandemic, Fairborn maintained a 1:1 student-technology ratio.

“These team members help to keep families, students and staff connected with technology,” Lolli said. “Thank you very much for your professionalism and dedication during these unprecedented times. We truly appreciate your hard work.“

Submitted photo Fairborn digital team members Emily Geisel, Tim Steininger, Mike Morrow, and Rich Hawley with the Fairborn Board of Education, Superintendent Gene Lolli and Treasurer, Kevin Philo. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/06/web1_Tech-recognition.jpg Submitted photo Fairborn digital team members Emily Geisel, Tim Steininger, Mike Morrow, and Rich Hawley with the Fairborn Board of Education, Superintendent Gene Lolli and Treasurer, Kevin Philo.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

