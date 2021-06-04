Summer Reading Club returns to library

XENIA — The Greene County Public Library is offering a summer full of imagination, activities and family fun this summer with Summer Reading Club: Tails and Tales.

Encouraging reading for all ages, Summer Reading Club features prizes for reading milestones, along with special events, like author talks and longtime program favorites with magicians, musicians, wildlife specialists, and more throughout June and July.

“Summer Reading Club is not only one of the most fun programs we get to do as a library, but we realize it is also one of the most important for our community,” Greene County Public Library Executive Director Karl Colón said. “For our kids, it’s about continuing to encourage learning and growth outside of the classroom. Really, it’s the same for adults too because growth doesn’t stop when you leave school.”

Summer Reading Club’s mission is to encourage reading and the benefits it brings to the reader. Prizes from the library include colorful animal lunch bags, Pop Sockets, and tote bags. Grand prize drawings from each of GCPL’s seven community library Friends Groups provide additional motivation, but creativity, learning, and engagement with family and friends are the program’s real rewards, according to library officials.

“The importance of programs like Summer Reading Club cannot be overstated,” Xenia Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton said. “Keeping our kids’ reading throughout the summer helps them to retain what they’ve learned and come back in the fall ready to engage with their teachers. It also creates an environment where caretakers interact more and become involved with their development.”

Summer Reading Club’s activities are divided into four age groups with progress tracking available online or with printed activity logs available at GCPL community libraries, Bookmobile, and through outreach services.

Early literacy is for kids up to five-years-old and features developmental activities for caregivers to complete with their children. Kids is for ages 6-11, teens is for ages 12-18, and adults is for ages 18 and up, with prizes and entries to grand prize raffles awarded at different increments of reading.

While readers complete these activities throughout the summer, librarians at all seven locations have additional online and interactive programming planned, suitable for all ages.

“As soon as Summer Reading Club finishes, my family is already looking forward to the next one,” Fairborn Community Library patron Brooke Cooper said. “We have learned about animals from the Turtle Lady, watched Mr. C do amazing science shows, gotten past painful shyness by reading to therapy dogs, and so much more.”

Registration, events, and more information on Summer Reading Club: Tails and Tales can be found at https://greenelibrary.info/summer-reading/ or through contacting the local libraries. For more information, visit https://greenelibrary.bibliocommons.com/locations/.