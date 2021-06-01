FHS Class of 2021 graduates

Photos by London Bishop | Greene County News

Fairborn High School seniors walked across the stage to receive their diplomas Friday evening at the Wright State University Nutter Center.

Fairborn JROTC cadets present the colors prior to commencement.

Fairborn’s class of 2021 is 241 strong, and includes students who will be enlisting in the Air Force, Navy, Army, Marine Corps, and Air National Guard.

The FHS class of 2021 has collectively earned over $2 million in scholarship money from 25 colleges.

