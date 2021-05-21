Fairborn man sentenced in shooting

XENIA — A jury has found a Fairborn man guilty of multiple felony charges.

James Dwyer, 22, was convicted of attempted murder in Greene County Common Pleas Court on May 18. The charges stem from a shooting that occurred at the Fairborn Apartments on Dec. 17, 2020.

Dwyer was also convicted of one count of aggravated robbery with a firearm specification, and one count of felonious assault with a firearm.

Fairborn police responded to the shooting and discovered one male victim who had been shot in the leg. According to testimony, Dwyer and the victim got into a fight at the apartment of a mutual acquaintance. Dwyer left the apartment and returned with a gun. Dwyer held the gun to the victim’s head and pulled the trigger, but the weapon did not fire, according to a release from the prosecutor’s office.

Dwyer then shot the victim in the leg and stole some of his clothing, the release said.

“The Fairborn Police Department, and specifically Detective Shaun Pettit, deserve the lion’s share of the credit for this guilty verdict,” said Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David Hayes. “Assistant Prosecutor Bill Morrison did an excellent job preparing and trying this case and Victim Advocate Amanda Opicka was instrumental in securing this verdict. Keeping violent criminals off the street remains the number one priority of this office.”

Dwyer is scheduled to be sentenced on May 26. He faces a maximum sentence of 39 years.

By London Bishop

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

