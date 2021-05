FAIRBORN —Greene County Public Health is asking for volunteers to clean up cigarette butts from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday June 4 at Central Park, 300 South Central Avenu in Fairborn.

Cigarette butts are poisonous to children, pets and wildlife. GCPH will provide gloves and trash bags to clean them up and make Fairborn parks a little cleaner and safer.