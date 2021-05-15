FCS summer camps to fill pandemic learning gaps

FAIRBORN — In an effort to help students who experienced learning disruptions due to the pandemic, the Fairborn City School district is offering several programs both this summer and next year.

“This past year has been a difficult time for schools and families due to COVID,” the district said. “We realize that many of our students missed learning opportunities and would like to provide some options during this summer for those that are interested.”

The district is planning for summer learning, additional learning supports & curriculum for next school year, and some after school learning options for next year, according to a release.

The summer intervention program is geared towards helping students review skills and prepare for the next school year. This year we are planning for both traditional in person and remote summer academic support/enrichment.

The Jumpstart Summer Learning Recovery Camp is a four-week program for Fairborn Primary, Fairborn Intermediate and Baker Middle School students from July 6 to July 30. The district is planning for a half day program between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Exact times will be determined based on enrollment. Children must be registered by May 21, and confirmation will be sent out the week of June 14.

The summer Jumpstart Learning Recovery Camp is a three part program. Students will have the opportunity to “re-engage with grade level peers” as the district transitions to returning in-person in the fall.

“This opening activity is geared at helping students recognize and learn to handle their own social emotional needs and communicate with peers,” the district said.

This is followed by lessons in reading and math, as well as theme-based activities that are currently in the planning stages for the summer camps.

For students who are unable to attend in person, the district is offering similar virtual camps to help fill in gaps in learning, reinforce important skills and better prepare students for next school year.

The availability of summer options depends on student enrollment, and the district encouraged everyone who is interested to enroll as soon as possible before May 21.

Fairborn High School has its own summer school program, and students can participate in that via the fifth quarter registration form.

Students must be registered separately for summer camps.