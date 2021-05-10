Board thanks voters; construction moves forward

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn City Schools Board of Education took the opportunity at its May 6 regular meeting to thank the community for passing the renewal levy during the special election on Tuesday. The vote makes a 7-mill substitute levy continuous, and voters will not have to renew the levy.

“The Fairborn City Schools district is poised to write the next chapter in our community,” Lolli said. “The renewal levy will provide financial stability for operating costs for years to come.”

According to unofficial results released by the board of elections, the levy passed 987-758. The total includes ballots from Montgomery County residents who live in the Fairborn School District. There are some absentee and provisional ballots yet to be counted, but board of elections officials said they don’t expect any outcomes to change.

“I want to let the people know,” Lolli said, “that the board is working hard on their behalf, but most importantly on our kids’ behalf.”

In addition to the levy finalization, the board heard a proclamation from Rob Hoffman, Fairborn deputy mayor, in support of the district’s Closing the Learning Gap program, which includes Saturday credit recovery, new math curriculum, and after school tutoring.

“As a footnote, I think we ought to pass a resolution making teacher appreciation a month, not a week,” Hoffman added.

Fairborn Primary School is in the final phase of landscaping for its preliminary plan, including the preschool playground, according to Jeff Patrick, FCS director of business.

Progress on the new Fairborn Intermediate School is on schedule, Patrick said, as drywall is going up on the first floor. The district is hoping to start roofing the building in July.

At the new high school site, the district is working with the Army Corps of Engineers on permitting part of the wetlands on the property for purposes of constructing athletic facilities. One of the hurdles for the new high school construction is availability of steel. The district will not be able to acquire appropriate amounts of steel for another nine months, Patrick said.

The district is currently working with the city to ensure the project moves forward, and Patrick expects that workers will start moving earth at the high school site by the end of July.

