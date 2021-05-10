Prosecutor’s investigator sworn in to task force

XENIA — Greene County Prosecutor’s Office Investigator Fred E. Meadows was sworn in as a member of the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) Task Force Thursday.

SOFAST is a multi-jurisdictional U.S. Marshals Service-led task force consisting of local, state, and federal authorities which seeks fugitives from justice with active, violent felony warrants.

“Protecting the citizens of Greene County is the number one priority of this office,” Greene County Prosecutor David D. Hayes said. “Membership with this task force helps make that happen by combining federal and state resources to track down and apprehend the most dangerous fugitives.”

Meadows began his law enforcement career in 1985 with the Sugarcreek Township Police Department. He later worked for the Bellbrook Police Department before moving to the Xenia Police Division in 1994. Meadows joined the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office as the investigator in 2014.

In addition to working at the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, Meadows has also been a special deputy with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office since 2014. In that role, he is a hostage negotiator and a member of the Greene County Motor Unit. He has also been deputized with the U.S. Secret Service’s Cyber Fraud Task Force since 2014.