Dayton man arrested in connection with Bath Twp shooting

BATH TOWNSHIP — A teenaged boy is in the hospital and a person is in custody after a shooting in Bath Township on Saturday.

Hezekiah Hill, of Dayton, has been arrested by Greene County sheriffs and formally charged with felonious assault, police said Monday. Hill’s charge is a felony of the second degree.

Hill, 21, is being held at Greene County Jail. His bond is set at $150,000.

Police were called to 3450 Cloveridge Court at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 1. Police were responding to reports of a shooting in the area, located just outside of Fairborn.

Initial reports of the incident indicated that the victim had been shot in the abdomen, allegedly by a roommate, and was in critical condition. Deputies arrested Hill upon arrival. Body cam footage from the arrest appears to indicate that police asked the suspect if there was a gun in his backpack.

Officers also administered first aid to the juvenile victim prior to EMS arrival, police said.

Medics transported the victim to a local hospital. He remains hospitalized, though his condition is unknown at this time.

Greene County deputies were assisted by Wright State University police and Fairborn police, and the incident is still under investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s office.

