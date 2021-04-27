Fairborn Intermediate wins OAESA award

FAIRBORN — Fairborn Intermediate School joins eight other schools in receiving recognition from the Ohio Association of Elementary School Administrators (OAESA). Under the leadership of Fairborn Intermediate School Principal, Betsy Wyatt, Fairborn Intermediate School earned the 2021 Hall of Fame School award from OAESA.

Recipients of the award must go through a rigorous application process, and are judged by categories including academic programs and assistance, as well as co-curricular activities and support for students and families.

“My staff makes me look really good and I am very proud of the students and staff at Fairborn Intermediate School,” said FIS Principal Betsy Wyatt. “We have an excellent culture with a focus on what is best for students each day. We focus on the positive and each day is a new start for each of us.”

Fairborn Intermediate offers Safety Patrol, Girls on the Run and National Elementary Honor Society, the district said in a news release.

“Congratulations to the entire Fairborn Intermediate staff and thank you to Betsy and the building administration for your hard work and efforts,” said Superintendent Gene Lolli.

“The leadership is amazing and the board is very proud of the students and staff for this recognition,” Fairborn Board of Education President, Pat McCoart said. “Congratulations Fairborn Intermediate School.”

The other recipients of the 2021 OAESA Hall of Fame award include Sharonville Elementary and Evendale Elementary of Princeton City Schools; Seven Mile Elementary of Edgewood City Schools; Franklin Elementary of Wadsworth City Schools; Fairfax Elementary of Mentor Exempted Village Schools; Kean Elementary of Wooster City Schools, East Woods Intermediate of Hudson City Schools, and Fairfield Elementary of Maumee City Schools.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/04/web1_Hall-of-Fame-Award.jpg