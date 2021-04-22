Blood drive exceeds goal

Photos by London Bishop | Greene County News

Joe Butts prepares to donate blood during the Tough Like Thomas Blood Drive Wednesday. The blood drive filled all 70 slots, and exceeded its goal of 40 units collected.

Sarah Ackley signs a poster showing support for Thomas Harris. Wednesday’s blood drive was held in Thomas’ honor, whose struggle with pediatric brain cancer inspired many donors.

Sarah and Rosanna Ackley pose with the poster that will be given to Thomas Harris and his family, signed by those that donated blood on Wednesday.