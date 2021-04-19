Lanes, canopy coming to WPAFB Gate

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Gate 15A on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Area A will be closed to all traffic from 6 p.m. April 16 until June 17 for construction. Improvements include a new canopy and new kiosk, as well as adding another traffic lane at that gate.

The final product will be similar to Gate 1A, bringing the gate in line with existing infrastructure around the installation.

“Traffic has always been a concern,” said Senior MSgt. Chris Fuquay. “This project is designed to improve quality of life for our defenders.”

The cost of the project totals $1.8 million, according to civil engineer and project Design Manager TJ Bernard.

“It’s important to give our defenders protection from the weather and different security threats,” Bernard said.

The project is divided into three parts, taken up by two different contractors. Preliminary work has already begun, as Bernard and his team have been tasked with completing the construction in 60 days.

“It’s a challenge, but I believe we’ll be able to do this,” Bernard said.

Fuquay asked that those entering and exiting the installation allow a little more time for their morning commute and drive safely.

“We ask for your patience and understanding,” he said.

Motorists should be aware of the following changes affecting travel on the installation:

Ogden Avenue/Road C will become a one-way entry point from state Route 844 into the Air Force Materiel Command headquarters and Visitor Center parking lot. Motorists may access Gate 12A via Ogden Avenue, but they are advised to use Exit 3 off state Route 844 and take state Route 444 to avoid blocking entry to visitors needing base passes.

Traffic leaving AFMC headquarters and the visitor center parking lot must exit using Ogden Avenue and Chidlaw Road. Drivers may turn left to enter the installation or right to exit via a right-turn only lane onto state Route 444. Vehicles cannot exit the parking lot on Ogden Avenue toward Gate 15A.

All lanes at Gate 12A will be inbound only (except the one outbound exit lane from Ogden Avenue) Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Traffic will revert back to normal outside these hours.

From 6 to 9 a.m. weekdays, traffic exiting the installation must use Gate 16A or Gate 1A.

Gate 16A, at the southwest end of Communications Boulevard, will be open to outbound-only traffic Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Traffic at the intersection of Chidlaw Road and San Antonio Avenue/Spruce Way will be affected. From 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. weekdays, motorists in the far left lane will not be able to merge right and may only turn left onto San Antonio Avenue. Drivers in the middle and right lanes (respectively) proceeding from Gate 12A may continue straight on Chidlaw Road (middle lane) or turn right onto Spruce Way (right lane).

Photos by London Bishop | Greene County News Senior MSgt. Chris Fuquay talks about improvements coming to Gate 15A at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The existing Gate 15A kiosk. Preliminary construction has already begun before the gate closes Friday evening.

By London Bishop

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

