Encouragement, Scripture and a shared recipe

One of the lovely things that has helped get us through this crazy year is the personal notes that we have received. We get them as texts, and notes through the mail, thanking us for our leadership. We get funny cards, post cards, and beautiful cards. I love the cards from children, and I love the homemade cards. I love to look on the back to see who made them, such as: “Created by Beth to spread God’s Love.”

Our friend Sandi, a schoolmate whom we have known since kindergarten, sends us a simple note nearly every week. She always gives us a bit of news about the weather or her family, or a classmate, and tells us she is praying for us. She always ends with a bit of Scripture. The card sitting on my desk today reads: “Jesus said: ‘I am leaving you with a gift — peace of mind and heart. And the peace I give is a gift the world cannot give. So don’t be troubled or afraid.’ John 14:27”

This past week she sent with her card her “favorite covid recipe.” Many of us have been cooking so much more at home this past year so we have developed new recipes. I thought I would share this recipe with you. The great thing about garlic parmesan chicken and rice is that everything is fixed in one pot! I’m fixing it for dinner tonight. I’m using fresh chicken breast, fresh garlic, and evaporated milk instead of cream, since that’s what I have. It should be just delicious with some steamed broccoli. And there will be leftovers for next week.

What a blessing to know someone is thinking of you and praying for you.

Sandi’s Garlic Parmesan Chicken and Rice

4 tablespoons butter

1 onion, diced

1 bag frozen Tyson pulled chicken, or 1 ½ pounds chicken breast, cubed

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon minced dried garlic, or 3-4 cloves fresh garlic, minced

2 ½ cups chicken broth

1 cup long grain white rice (do not pre-cook)

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup shredded parmesan cheese

In a large pot or very large skillet (with a lid for later use), melt butter at medium-high heat. Add onion and cook 3-4 minutes, until onion is softening.

Add frozen or fresh chicken to pan and season with thyme, salt and pepper. Stir. Cook about 5 minutes.

Add garlic and cook 1 more minute.

Add chicken broth and rice. Stir to combine. Bring to a boil, cover, and reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer until rice is tender, 15-20 minutes.

Remove from heat. Stir in cream and Parmesan. Serve with additional parmesan and chopped parsley, if desired.

Serves 4. If there are leftovers, this reheats well in a Pyrex dish, covered with foil.

Fran DeWine

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine is a Cedarville resident, Yellow Springs native and guest columnist.

