All systems go for July 4 parade

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Fourth of July parade and block party is back on for this year. The Fairborn Festival Committee has begun its preliminary planning to bring the weekend events back in style for 2021.

The annual Fairborn block party will take place from 2-10 p.m. Saturday, July 3 on Main Street. A variety of vendors will be offering food and specialty items, with registration for those slots opening later this year. Opening ceremonies are tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m., hosted by the American Legion Dignam-Whitmore Post 526, and the Fairborn Civic Band will follow up with some patriotic tunes. The committee is currently making arrangements to secure live music for the entire evening as well.

The 73rd annual Fourth of July parade will start at 2 p.m. Sunday and follow its traditional route up Central Avenue, down Main Street, and will conclude at Second Street. Protocols for following COVID-19 restrictions will be released at a later date, as instructions from the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health update with the times.

The parade is sponsored by the Fairborn Rotary Club.

Sunday night festivities continue at Community Park. Live music will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the city-sponsored fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m.

The Fourth of July festivities were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the format and festivities are consistent with traditional iterations of the community event. Last year was the first year Fairborn did not have a July 4 parade in more than 70 years.

More details about booth registration and other associated events will be published as information becomes available.

The 2021 Fairborn Festival Committee, front row (left to right) Ellen Farthing, Ellen Brunson, Connie Newman, Co-chair Linda Hall, Co-chair Jamie Brauer, and Amanda Majors. Back row (left to right) Fred Pumroy, Mike Foy, Bill Titley, Tony Babiarz, April Van Dyne, Kara Willis, and Paul Newman Sr. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/04/web1_20210407_190716.jpg The 2021 Fairborn Festival Committee, front row (left to right) Ellen Farthing, Ellen Brunson, Connie Newman, Co-chair Linda Hall, Co-chair Jamie Brauer, and Amanda Majors. Back row (left to right) Fred Pumroy, Mike Foy, Bill Titley, Tony Babiarz, April Van Dyne, Kara Willis, and Paul Newman Sr.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

