Road works near completion

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn provided an update on the state of two major road works projects last week. Per the city’s Facebook page, both the Maple Avenue and Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road construction projects have resumed elements of their assembly, but are experiencing delays in other areas.

Construction crews have resumed work on Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road, which is expected to be completed by the end of May.

The work on Yellow Springs-Fairfield constitutes significant improvements, including pavement widening, asphalt resurfacing, a new curb and gutter, storm water management, a new sidewalk and multi-use path, and rectangular rapid flashing beacon (RRFB) pedestrian crossings at Roehner Drive, Astoria Boulevard, Black Lane and Warm Springs Drive.

On Maple Avenue, Vectren is in the process of installing gas lines on the southern end of the street, and the city estimates that the utility company will complete the job by July.

The contractors working on the northern end of Maple Avenue cannot resume work until the asphalt plant they use opens back up, the city said. Work will likely start back up the week of April 19. The northern section of Maple Avenue is expected to be completed by mid June.

The work on Maple Avenue includes full-depth pavement repairs, asphalt resurfacing, and a shared-use path for bicycle and pedestrian traffic. The under-utilized on-street parking on the south end of the project will be removed to create a consistent three-lane road section, and new crosswalks will be installed with RRFBs as well.

All the projects happening on these two roads are weather dependent, the city said, advising residents to drive cautiously on those roads as construction is ongoing.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

