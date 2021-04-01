Blankets donated to Soin

BEAVERCREEK — Soin Medical Center received a bunch of handmade blankets from some students near Columbus on Tuesday.

The tie blankets were made by eighth graders of Jennifer Ebersole and Amy Koons at Olentangy Berkshire Middle School in Galena. Ebersole’s mother, Jamestown resident Portia Hammond, was recently a COVID patient Soin and received a blanket in her room.

The blanket provided comfort when for Hammond when Ebersole couldn’t be at the hospital in person. When the students — members of a “blanket club” Koons created — found out Hammond and her husband had COVID, they decided to donate the blankets to Soin as a way to thank the staff taking such good care of them and as a way to pay it forward.