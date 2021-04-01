Eighth grade students at Olentangy Berkshire Middle School near Columbus made blankets and donated them to Soin Medical Center. The mother of teacher Jennifer Ebersole was a patient at Soin and she wanted to do something to show her appreciation for the care she received. Among those pictured are Ebersole, her mother, Portia Hammond, Ebersole’s children, and Soin President Rick Dodds.
Some of the blankets donated to Soin by Olentangy eighth grade students.
Greeneview resident Portia Hammond and her grandkids show off some of the blankets.
BEAVERCREEK — Soin Medical Center received a bunch of handmade blankets from some students near Columbus on Tuesday.
The tie blankets were made by eighth graders of Jennifer Ebersole and Amy Koons at Olentangy Berkshire Middle School in Galena. Ebersole’s mother, Jamestown resident Portia Hammond, was recently a COVID patient Soin and received a blanket in her room.
The blanket provided comfort when for Hammond when Ebersole couldn’t be at the hospital in person. When the students — members of a “blanket club” Koons created — found out Hammond and her husband had COVID, they decided to donate the blankets to Soin as a way to thank the staff taking such good care of them and as a way to pay it forward.
