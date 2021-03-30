Wright-Patterson conducting tornado drills Wednesday

Army helicopters in Base airspace

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE – From March 29 to 31, the 88th Operations Support Squadron and 88 Logistics Readiness Squadron at Wright-Patterson AFB are providing transient support for the United States Army as helicopters from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York, travel to participate in a Joint-Readiness Training Center exercise at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

Over the three day period, approximately 36 Apache, Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters will be arriving and departing Wright-Patterson AFB. Those living in and around Wright-Patterson AFB, may hear and/or see the helicopters during those hours. The arrival and departure dates/times may change or cancel in the event of inclement weather.

Base will conduct tornado exercise March 31

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will conduct a scheduled tornado-exercise scenario March 31.

The Installation Command Center will activate warning sirens, issue notifications over the “Giant Voice” announcement system and use other communication modes across Areas A and B.

Response action is expected of everyone on the installation. Upon notification, all should immediately take shelter and remain there until the all-clear notification is given.

The 88th Air Base Wing’s inspection team will evaluate exercise response throughout Wright-Patterson AFB.

As an important reminder, since this is an exercise and training event, individuals on and around the base should not call 911.

Potential exercise effects could include:

· Gate traffic could be backed up or rerouted to other entry-control points if a gate is closed.

· Emergency-response vehicles moving around the base.

· Travel congestion.

· Temporary blockage of some roads.

· Increased security measures.

· “Giant Voice” activation.

· Use of telephone and electronic-notification methods.

· Alert sirens.

Surrounding communities, which may hear the sirens or “Giant Voice,” are advised it is part of an on-base exercise, unless otherwise notified.