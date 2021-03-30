Wright-Patterson conducting tornado drills Wednesday

Army helicopters in Base airspace
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE – From March 29 to 31, the 88th Operations Support Squadron and 88 Logistics Readiness Squadron at Wright-Patterson AFB are providing transient support for the United States Army as helicopters from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York, travel to participate in a Joint-Readiness Training Center exercise at Fort Polk, Louisiana.
Over the three day period, approximately 36 Apache, Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters will be arriving and departing Wright-Patterson AFB. Those living in and around Wright-Patterson AFB, may hear and/or see the helicopters during those hours. The arrival and departure dates/times may change or cancel in the event of inclement weather.
Base will conduct tornado exercise March 31
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will conduct a scheduled tornado-exercise scenario March 31.
The Installation Command Center will activate warning sirens, issue notifications over the “Giant Voice” announcement system and use other communication modes across Areas A and B.
Response action is expected of everyone on the installation. Upon notification, all should immediately take shelter and remain there until the all-clear notification is given.
The 88th Air Base Wing’s inspection team will evaluate exercise response throughout Wright-Patterson AFB.
As an important reminder, since this is an exercise and training event, individuals on and around the base should not call 911.
Potential exercise effects could include:
· Gate traffic could be backed up or rerouted to other entry-control points if a gate is closed.
· Emergency-response vehicles moving around the base.
· Travel congestion.
· Temporary blockage of some roads.
· Increased security measures.
· “Giant Voice” activation.
· Use of telephone and electronic-notification methods.
· Alert sirens.
Surrounding communities, which may hear the sirens or “Giant Voice,” are advised it is part of an on-base exercise, unless otherwise notified.